WWE Hypes Logan Paul Making “Major Announcement” On Tuesday

Logan Paul will be making a big announcement this week.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee showed a photo of Logan Paul and KSI at the UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera II pay-per-view from this past weekend in Miami, Florida.

While on the topic of the reigning WWE United States Champion, a graphic flashed on the screen revealing that Logan Paul will be making a “major announcement” on his “IMPAULSIVE TV” podcast at 11am EST. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

