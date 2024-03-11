WWE Hypes Logan Paul Making “Major Announcement” On Tuesday
Logan Paul will be making a big announcement this week.
On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee showed a photo of Logan Paul and KSI at the UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera II pay-per-view from this past weekend in Miami, Florida.
While on the topic of the reigning WWE United States Champion, a graphic flashed on the screen revealing that Logan Paul will be making a “major announcement” on his “IMPAULSIVE TV” podcast at 11am EST. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
What does #USChampion @LoganPaul have planned tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/dgj4mIt3pu
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024
#USChampion @LoganPaul was joined by @MrBeast & @KSI at @ufc 299 this past weekend! pic.twitter.com/9nH9KTyLBP
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024