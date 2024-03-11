WWE hall of famer suggest Mysterio should turn heel, Speedball x Something win tag team titles

– Last night at DPW Live 5, Speedball x Something beat Motor City Machine Guns to win the DPW Tag Team Championship. MxM weren’t able to compete because Mansoor missed the show due to flight delays.

– Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long pitched the idea for Rey Mysterio to turn heel. Considering the diversity of storylines Mysterio has been a part of, Teddy believes this could breathe fresh life into him. I just don’t know man. They have done quite a bit with Rey, and you know what I mean, they have really got to come up with something… To try to you know, get him back out there again. I don’t know, this maybe sounds crazy but if it was me, I’d turn him heel.

