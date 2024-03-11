WWE Announces Six Pack Ladder Title Match For WrestleMania 40

The Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

But against who?

We’ll find out over the next few weeks on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

As advertised, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared together to make a dual announcement during this week’s WWE Raw show from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The announcement saw Pearce and Aldis reveal a Six Pack Ladder Match, with the five teams advancing to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor at WrestleMania XL being determined by winners of qualifying matches on the next few weeks of Raw and SmackDown.

Three teams will be from Raw, while the other two will be from SmackDown.

Check out the complete dual announcement made by Pearce and Aldis via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE X feed.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

