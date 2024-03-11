Video: Becky Lynch pins Grayson Waller at WWE house show
WWE held a “Road to Wrestlemania 40” live event in Lafayette, LA on Sunday night. In one of the matches, Becky Lynch teamed with Kevin Owens against Nia Jax and Grayson Waller in a mixed tag. After Owens hit Waller with a stunner, Becky ended up pinning Waller with a man-handle slam.
Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch def. Grayson Waller and Nia Jax #WWELafayette
IG/erik.naquin pic.twitter.com/FY8Mr4WAyM
— TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) March 11, 2024