Video: Becky Lynch pins Grayson Waller at WWE house show

Mar 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE held a “Road to Wrestlemania 40” live event in Lafayette, LA on Sunday night. In one of the matches, Becky Lynch teamed with Kevin Owens against Nia Jax and Grayson Waller in a mixed tag. After Owens hit Waller with a stunner, Becky ended up pinning Waller with a man-handle slam.

