Triple H Poses For “Too Sweet” Photo With Travis Scott Backstage At WWE RAW

Mar 11, 2024 - by Matt Boone

WWE is mainstream, as always.

On Monday night, hip-hop mega-star Travis Scott was backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw at the sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

At the start of the show, Scott was shown arriving to the building with “Main Event” Jey Uso.

While at the show, the music star took a photo backstage with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque doing the “Too Sweet” gesture.

