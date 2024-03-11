TNA Wrestling Returns To Albany, New York: UNDER SIEGE Airs Live, Followed By An Action-Packed iMPACT! Show The Next Night

Two Nights of Pro Wrestling at the Washington Avenue Armory, May 3-4, With Multiple Championship Matches

TNA Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of high-energy live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, May 3-4. Both shows will originate from the Washington Avenue Armory – and all TNA championships will be on the line in Albany, as TNA makes its long-awaited return to Albany for the first time since October 2022.

The action kicks off Friday with UNDER SIEGE, which will air live on the TNA+ app, including title matches for the TNA World Championship, the Knockouts World Championship and much, much more. Then, on Saturday, the TNA television trucks will be in Albany to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Albany shows go on-sale Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com or TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Albany, including Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Moose and Jordynne Grace, among others.

Also scheduled to wrestle in Albany: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, plus AJ Francis, Ash By Elegance, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Steve Maclin, Xia Brookside and more.

Matches for the Albany shows will be announced in April.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

