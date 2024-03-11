The Rock’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes Hyped For Friday’s SmackDown In Memphis

The Rock will be in the house for the third straight week this Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a commercial aired featuring a promotional trailer for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In the trailer for Friday’s SmackDown in Memphis, TN., the focus was on The Rock’s reaction to being slapped by Cody Rhodes on last week’s show.

As previously reported, there has been talk of The Rock bringing back his infamous “Rock Concert” segment for WWE’s return to Memphis this Friday night.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night at 8/7 for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Memphis, TN.

