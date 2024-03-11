Sports icon to be inducted into the WWE hall of fame

Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on April 5. He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

BREAKING: As reported by @Variety, Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS https://t.co/skGGOzPIgt pic.twitter.com/JoF08Y32IL — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

Lonnie Ali will be inducting the legendary late great Muhammad Ali into #WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6r9dynUWKW — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 11, 2024

Muhammad Ali with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 1. He was a special guest enforcer for the Main Event Tag Match of Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff pic.twitter.com/h5t6l3uzBB — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 11, 2024

– Paul Heyman

– Bull Nakano

– U.S. Express

– Muhammad Ali WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has been nothing but W's. pic.twitter.com/LEFVritlQJ — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) March 11, 2024

