Sports icon to be inducted into the WWE hall of fame

Mar 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on April 5. He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

