Spoilers: 3/9/24 TNA television taping results

TNA held a series of television tapings on March 9th from St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Full spoilers for the tapings, which will air at a later date on AXS TV, can be found below.

– Rosemary defeated Masha Slamovich

– Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Sabin to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

– Josh Alexander defeated Oleg Prudius

– PCO interrupted a promo from Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Ace Austin. After the match, Kazarian attacked Chris Bey which led to Eric Young making the save.

– Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis (no result given)

– Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) defeated Beaa Moss & Vanna Black to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– The System and Nic Nemeth in-ring promo.

– Jake Something defeated Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels and Heath Slater to become the new #1 contender to the X-Division Champion

– Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

– TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. PCO (no result given)

– Ash By Elegance def. Seleziya Sparx. Xia Brookside ran off Ash after the match.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship

– Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) defeated Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

