Raw preview for tonight

Three big matches have been announced so far for tonight’s Monday Night Raw live from the sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will be the seventh consecutive sold out WWE television taping although that run is expected to stop by Friday as Smackdown in Memphis is not close to selling out yet.

The #1 contender for the Intercontinental title will be decided tonight in a gauntlet match featuring six WWE Superstars. Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed will collide to see who will go to WrestleMania to face Gunther.

Also tonight are Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch and a WWE Women’s Tag Team title match with The Kabuki Warriors defending against the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Tune in at 8PM ET for our LIVE WWE Raw coverage

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

