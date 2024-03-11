Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso Expected At WrestleMania XL, Jey Issues Challenge On RAW

Mar 11, 2024 - by Matt Boone

“YEET!”

“Main Event” Jey Uso is going all in for his request for a match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

He wants big brother in the ring.

After being attacked by his brother Jimmy Uso on last week’s Raw, costing him a match, he would go on to challenge his twin brother on this week’s red brand show, in front of an enthusiastic sold out house inside the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

As previously reported, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania XL has been the working plan for a while now heading to this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. on April 6 and April 7.

