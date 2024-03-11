CM Punk announced for last Raw before WrestleMania

CM Punk will be appearing on the final Raw before WrestleMania on Monday, March 25 live from the jam-packed Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, the same location where he made his surprise return this past November at the Survivor Series.

The Allstate Arena has already been sold out but WWE is releasing additional seats to accommodate what surely will be another hot ticket in town. Four additional sections behind the stage are now available for sale with limited view starting from $60.

Punk has not appeared on WWE TV since the WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas last month as he continues to rehab his shoulder injury.

Although injured, Punk is expected to be somehow still involved in WrestleMania in a different capacity.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

