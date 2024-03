It was announced that Yutaka Yoshie passed away at the age of 50.

He wrestled for All Japan’s show today in Gunma. Which after returning to the backstage area his health quickly took a turn for the worse and he was taken to the nearest hospital. He was not able to recover.

MLW is saddened to learn of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie. Rest in peace, 吉江 豊. pic.twitter.com/hKOLfQDq3j — MLW (@MLW) March 10, 2024

