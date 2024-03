WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Lafayette, La / Sun Mar 10, 2024

The Complete Results from The Cajundome:

Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles defeats Carlito via submission

Mixed Tag Team Match: Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch defeat Grayson Waller and Nia Jax

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso

Bianca Belair / Naomi / Zelina Vega defeat WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeat The Bloodline: Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @cedricjoubert48 in attendance

