WWE News and Notes

– Corey Graves’ brother, Sam Adonis, was backstage and among those in attendance in the crowd at WWE SmackDown in Dallas this week. Adonis is currently working without a contract for AAA.

– CM Punk was backstage at a Freelance Wrestling show earlier this week in Chicago, Illinois.

– According to a recent report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, officials were happy to have The Kabuki Warriors defend their titles at NXT Roadblock however there is some frustration that Asuka & Kairi Sane have another title defense booked for this Monday’s Raw. He said ”Officials were very happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show. However, there was some frustration with the champions having a title defense booked for next week’s Raw during Monday’s show.”

– At the WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 show this week, the Asylum match between Dijak and Joe Gacy received a lot of praise backstage. Many were complimentary of Dijak in particular for his moonsault from the top of the cage.

