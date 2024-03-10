VIP Superstars meet and greets for WWE World at WrestleMania 40 announced

Five of the biggest WWE Superstars will be at the WWE World for an exclusive meet and greet during WrestleMania 40 week.

Cody Rhodes will be appearing at WWE World on Thursday, April 4, followed by Seth Rollins on Friday, April 5, Charlotte Flair will be there on Saturday, April 6, while CM Punk will drop by on Sunday, April 7. Bianca Belair will wrap up the week on Monday, April 8.

VIP Superstars add-ons will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, March 12 at 10AM ET. A pre-sale code will be sent to those who already got their ticket for WWE World on Monday along with a link for purchase.

Tickets for each Superstar are priced $200 plus taxes and fees.

The VIP Superstar add-ons include a professional photo op with both a printed and digital copy of the photo, pre-signed item, and guaranteed seating at the Main Stage panel for the Superstar you select.

VIP add-ons for each Superstar are very limited, and the purchase of a GA ticket does not guarantee availability.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

