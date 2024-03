– During last night’s WWE live event in Alexandria, LA, World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had his first match back since suffering a torn meniscus back in January. Rollins teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Wresteld As a Tag Team At WWE Live Event Show In – #WWEAlexandria pic.twitter.com/ZejTtQimz5 — DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 10, 2024

