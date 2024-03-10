Video: John Cena presenting at the Oscars

John Cena presenting the award for best costume design at the 96th annual Oscar Awards.

The moment was paying homage to when a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Jimmy Kimmel was involved in the skit with Cena and you can check out the video footage below.

A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Rock, Cena and Bad Bunny backstage at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/GHmWIAHnd8 — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) March 11, 2024

