Video: John Cena presenting at the Oscars

Mar 10, 2024 - by James Walsh

John Cena presenting the award for best costume design at the 96th annual Oscar Awards.

The moment was paying homage to when a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Jimmy Kimmel was involved in the skit with Cena and you can check out the video footage below.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Francine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal