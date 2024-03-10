Sting thanks Tony Khan, Lethal’s mother passes away, Benjamin’s future

Shelton Benjamin and AEW have recently had discussions about him possibly appearing for the company, reports Fightful Select.

Sting said the following on Twitter:

– PWInsider reports that the Jay Lethal’s mother Shirley Shipman passed away on February 29th and that the armband he wore on last night’s Collision was in honor of her.

The site notes that Lethal’s parents have always been a big part of his wrestling career, supporting him from his early days on the independent scene and attending all ROH events when they came to the Northeast US. A remembrance of Shipman’s life is set to take place on Tuesday per Nesbitt Funerals.

