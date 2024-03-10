Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be a presenter at the 96th Academy Awards

Before taking center stage at WrestleMania 40, Dwayne Johnson will rock another stage tomorrow at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Rock has been chosen as one of the presenters at the 2024 Oscars ceremony along with another WWE collaborator, Bad Bunny.

The duo join several A-list celebrities such as Michael Keaton, Chris Hemsworth, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Pfeiffer, Zandaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino, and others as presenters of the coveted golden statue.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs tonight at 7PM ET live on ABC.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

