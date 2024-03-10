Dream match made official for Dynasty pay-per-view

The first match for AEW’s newest pay-per-view Dynasty was made official last night on Collision and it’s a dream match for many wrestling, especially AEW, fans.

For the first time ever, newcomer Will Ospreay will be taking on Bryan Danielson in a battle of who is the best in the world.

After his match on Collision, Danielson said he heard for years Ospreay saying he’s the best and now he’s going to give him a chance to prove it.

Fans started a “Yes” chant after Danielson challenged Ospreay in the ring and Ospreay responded with a “Yes, bruv” with both of them shaking hands.

Sunday, 4/21

St. Louis, MO#AEWDynasty@WillOspreay vs @bryandanielson Tonight on #AEWCollision,

Bryan Danielson issued the challenge for the Dream Match that we all want to see, and Will Ospreay answered, "Yes, bruv!" Now it's official:

Ospreay vs Danielson

at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/eVAh0kQ4sx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2024

