Dream match made official for Dynasty pay-per-view

Mar 10, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The first match for AEW’s newest pay-per-view Dynasty was made official last night on Collision and it’s a dream match for many wrestling, especially AEW, fans.

For the first time ever, newcomer Will Ospreay will be taking on Bryan Danielson in a battle of who is the best in the world.

After his match on Collision, Danielson said he heard for years Ospreay saying he’s the best and now he’s going to give him a chance to prove it.

Fans started a “Yes” chant after Danielson challenged Ospreay in the ring and Ospreay responded with a “Yes, bruv” with both of them shaking hands.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Francine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal