WWE signs first spirits sponsorship deal with Wheatley Vodka

WWE has signed its first spirits sponsorship with Wheatley Vodka, putting the brand as the Official Vodka of WrestleMania 40.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the deal includes live-event brand integrations on both nights of WrestleMania, inclusion in the event’s Kickoff Show, social/digital media executions and a sweepstakes promo.

As part of the deal, Wheatley will also be the sponsor of an upcoming six-part series on WWE digital channels featuring Cody Rhodes and a Wheately-branded tour bus will be in the series.

“Our strategy now at TKO is to open up new categories and sign bigger, broader deals,” said Grant Norris-Jones, EVP and Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. “We’re out in the market looking hard for an official beer partner [for WWE].”

