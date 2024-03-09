WWE News and Notes

– The next WWE Saudi Arabia PLE will be on May 25. (WON)

– Drew McIntyre’s announced on SmackDown that he/Prime and WWE have agreed a deal for Prime to be the first WWE center-ring sponsor, starting at WrestleMania and every PLE.

WWE is in its PRIME pic.twitter.com/CtPZaKPddy — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) March 9, 2024

– According to WWE sources, The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

One source indicated that it would be evident if the planned inductees are revealed as scheduled.

Another source said The Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees. (Fightful Select)

