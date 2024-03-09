Wrestling couple ties the knot, Booker T on today’s wrestling product, and more

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that he believes the Attitude Era is better than this current era of wrestling.

He said: “To me though, the Attitude Era was the best era I think in wrestling of all time. But I do think the WWE right now is trying to get back to that just a little bit, of course with The Bloodline storyline, and of course now with The Rock coming back.”

– Happy birthday to Melina she is a former WWE women’s champion.

– The former Riddick Moss and Emma have tied the knot…

