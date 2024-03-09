Update on Steve Maclin’s status with TNA

Steve Maclin recently spoke with Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone for an interview, during which he confirmed recent online rumors regarding his contract with TNA Wrestling being up soon.

“Yeah. I know that my deal’s up in May with TNA,” Maclin said. “I would love to stay. I’ve let management know that I’ve been enjoying my time here and loving my time here, but it’s one of those things where it’s going to come down to a choice of what’s best for me and my family.”

Maclin continued, “So, right now, I am focused more or less on just this Friday in Windsor. [I’m] taking things one match at a time. But I know that I have a lot to prove as well for them to come back at me with an offer to stay. So, that’s on me.”

