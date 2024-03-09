Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews at UFC 299, plus Scott D’Amore and Maki Itoh notes

Mar 9, 2024

– Fans in attendance at TNA “Sacrifice” had their pro Scott D’Amore signs taken away by building security.

Fans then passed out pieces of paper that said “We Want Scott”. Those were taken by security as well.

Maki Itoh won a Scramble Match at tonight’s GCW Aashes to Ashes to become the new GCW Extreme Champion

– Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are at tonight’s UFC 299.

