Production crew try to frantically tell Rock and Cody to wrap it up before Smackdown ended

Production assistants and cameramen were seen frantically waving their hands to tell The Rock and Cody Rhodes to “take it home” as they were going to get off the air without the slap airing on television.

A production assistant at ringside kept waving his hands and clapping to get the attention of those in the ring while a cameraman outside the ring went into line of sight of The Rock and told him to wrap it up as the segment literally went down to the wire.

After The Rock called Cody a “mistake,” Cody thought about his next action for a second as the same production assistant at ringside kept moving to hit his cue. The credits rolled before Cody actually hit his slap and the broadcast went off the air just mere seconds after Cody slapped The Rock.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

