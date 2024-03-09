Minnesota Sports & Events CEO hints at WrestleMania 41 announcement

During a Minnesota House of Representatives meeting, a major hint was thrown at the city of Minneapolis holding WrestleMania next year.

Minneapolis has been the front runner to host WrestleMania 41 for several months now and it looks like the announcement is about to happen.

Wendy Blackshaw, the CEO and President of Minnesota Sports and Events, said that they are on the verge of announcing a big event which “will provide an economic impact second to only the Super Bowl” and they hope they’ll be able to announce it in the next weeks.

When WrestleMania goes to Minneapolis, the U.S. Bank Stadium will be playing host to the show. It’s a 73,000-seater stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL team, which was opened in 2016. The NFL hosted the Super Bowl at the U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 and Blackshaw also served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales on the Minnesota Super Bowl host committee.

This is the third time that the city of Minneapolis has bid to host WrestleMania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

