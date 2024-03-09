Michael Cole on the regime change, Kevin Von Erich on his AEW experience, and more

– Tonight on “Collision” Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson will be made official for AEW “Dynasty” on April 21st.

– Michael Cole talks about doing commentary under the new regime in WWE.

“Under the new regime now, things are looser. The direction’s different. There’s a lot more trust in commentators now than there was before. We are having the opportunity to be ourselves. Open up, develop character, call pro wrestling, sports entertainment, the way we want to.”

– Kevin Von Erich on Tony Khan and his experience in AEW:

“Tony Khan is something else. Every company needs a guy like that. Somebody that loves the business. That can look at the business like it was his first day every morning. That’s that guy.

So I have a lot of admiration for him. Then the wrestlers, all great, old friends. I love those people. It’s a great company. I know this isn’t anything, but the catering was great! What good food. The people are really nice.”

– Happy birthday Rick Steiner

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

