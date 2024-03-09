Matt Hardy: “I love AEW”

On the latest episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former tag team champion has confirmed a Fightful Select report that his AEW contract will expire this month.

“We’ve spoke about it, we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens,” Hardy said. “Yes, it is coming up in March, if you listen to the podcast just give me your feedback, tell me what you think I should do next. I’m a person of the people, I listen to the people.”

Hardy has been with the company since 2020 when he made his debut on an episode of Dynamite in an empty Daily’s Place during the height of the pandemic. He has not wrestled much lately on television and despite his brother Jeff joining him in 2022, it has been a rocky road for the brothers since then.

“I love AEW. I’m cool with staying with AEW. I really enjoy the locker room there, I enjoy the vibe there, but if that’s not what happens then that’s not what happens and life goes on. It’s all good,” Hardy continued.

Matt Hardy recently complained about the lack of creative he and Jeff have in AEW.

I want to say thank you to the @AEW fans. I appreciate you, especially the dieHARDY fans of Jeff & I that followed us to AEW. I’ll never forget how much love you showed me after I was injured at #AllOut 2020 on the next week’s #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/g7vTsX4vDG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2024

