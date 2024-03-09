LA Knight on why he is a little frustrated

Tony Khan Says He’s A Little Frustrated About Not Being In The Title Picture

Speaking with Gorilla Position, LA Knight was asked whether he was frustrated about not being in the title picture heading into WrestleMania 40.

“Yes, yeah. In a certain way, LA Knight said. “So I look at my career in a sense of, 2023, in all reality, should never have happened the way it happened. That was insanity, that was crazy how I mean literally, legitimately, there were no plans for me until the Royal Rumble. There was nothing. I was there because I was trusted to be good enough to hang with Bray and make him look good. I think I did that. But in the process, my god, did a light shine. But for whatever reason, there were plans for me after that. For things to go the way that they did in the last year is amazing. But I get all these congratulations and everybody’s like, ‘You’ve done so much.’

“I’m like, I have, but everything that I’ve done, from a career standpoint, pretty good. But from a merit standpoint, from a standpoint of adding to the resume, saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s been an Intercontinental Champion, this guy’s been a United States Champion, this guy’s been a United States Champion, this guy’s been a WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble winner”, any of that stuff, I really don’t have anything to hang my hat on in that regard.”

“For me, you look at what happened over the last year, and honestly I can say, agree with it or disagree with it, that has never happened ever in the history of the business,” he said. “There have been guys who have gotten crazy, crazy over in a short amount of time. It’s because they had rocket pushes. I had none until finally their hand was forced.

“So in that regard, this has never, ever happened to where there were no expectations put on someone, and all of a sudden, they lit the damn world on fire. That’s cool, but to me, it’s like, alright, cool. I’ve proven the worth. Now, let’s build the empire. So yeah, is there a little frustration in regard? I suppose. But at the same time, you don’t think I’m gonna walk into WrestleMania and make this a big one, boy oh boy. We’re gonna have a good time”

