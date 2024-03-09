Estimated PPV buy numbers for AEW Revolution

Numbers from AEW Revolution 2024 are coming in…

The early estimate is that AEW Revolution 2024 had around 171,000 to 175,000 PPV buys globally. That number could increase with late pay-per-view buys, as AEW generally enjoys late buys after a pay-per-view event. That’s a grand total of $9,623,250 in total revenue was one is in the top 5 highest revenue from any AEW PPV in the past.

This show was only 25,000 buys away from the 2nd most buy rate in the companies early history. The second highest PPV buys was for All In 2023 which gathered 200,000.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

