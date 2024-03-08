WWE’s YouTube channel reaches 100 million subscribers

WWE has become the first sports channel on YouTube to reach a whopping 100 million subscribers, making it the 10th largest YouTube channel ever.

With more than 100 million subscribers and 81 billion lifetime views, WWE’s subscriber total is more than the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL combined.

WWE has credited the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson which has helped “supercharge” the subscriber total in recent months and noted that the WrestleMania Kickoff show in Las Vegas last month saw an addition of over 100,000 subscribers in one day.

WWE has been on YouTube since 2007 and the platform is very important for the company, hosting several live events and exclusive footage as well as highlights from every shows and full episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT in places where there is no TV deal.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

