WWE SmackDown Results 3/8/24

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down live tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, an appearance by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 8, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/8/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena. We then see a video package recapping The Rock and Roman Reigns issuing a challenge for a tag-team match to Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for night one of WrestleMania XL on last week’s show.

The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Arrive

Backstage, we see The Rock pull up in a pick-up truck. He hops out and puts on a cowboy hat. We see him start walking into the building with extra security behind him. The camera cuts backstage and we see Roman Reigns and The Bloodline walking the hallways with extra security behind them.

We then see Cody Rhodes walking the hallways backstage. Up walks Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and the two begin walking together when they are stopped by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. They smile and walk on as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Randy Orton Lays Out KSI, Sends Message To Logan Paul

Inside the American Airlines Center we hear the familiar sounds of Logan Paul’s theme music. Out comes the WWE United States Champion to a ton of boos from the Dallas crowd. He settles inside the ring and gets on the microphone to kick off this week’s show.

Logan talks about Dallas being a city of history for him. He says two years ago it marked the location of his first-ever WrestleMania. He then mentions how tonight in Dallas is going to be big as well. The fans give him the “What?” treatment and he says he’s not doing that. They boo.

He starts talking again and they do it again. “Oh, you guys suck” he says with a chuckle as he realizes he has to continue whether they “What?” him to death or not, which is exactly what they’re going to do now that he has called them out and taken a hard stance against it.

Paul calls himself the “secret sauce of WWE’s business boom,” taking credit for the recent records broken and history-making deals. “You could say WWE is in its’ PRIME,” he says, before asking for a drum roll. He removes a cloth off the mat and we see the logo for his PRIME energy drink.

He says his company PRIME has made a deal to be the exclusive center ring sponsor for WrestleMania XL and every other WWE premium live event from now on. He then continues and says he wants to “welcome to the PRIME ring” his partner, KSI.

The social media sensation and influencer boxing star hops the barricade from the crowd and joins him in the ring to a ton of boos. The fans then give him a loud “USA!” treatment after Paul points out he came all the way from England to be here.

He has a camera man get on the apron to take a photo of the two PRIME company leaders posing in front of the center ring PRIME logo sponsorship. As they pose for the picture, the theme for Randy Orton plays. “The Viper” doesn’t show up at first, but eventually appears in the ring behind Logan Paul and KSI.

He goes for an RKO on Logan, but Logan barely avoids it and exits the ring. KSI is still looking at the entrance way for Orton to come out as Orton stands up behind him. KSI does the slow turn and Orton blasts him with an RKO for a big pop as Logan watches on from the entrance stage.

We see a cool blimp over-head camera shot of KSI laid out from the RKO right over the PRIME center ring sponsorship. Orton picks up a PRIME bottle KSI dropped and takes a sip of it. “This is very good” he yells to Logan outside the ring before pouring it all over the unconscious KSI. The opening segment ends on that note.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

After the opening segment wraps up, Graves and Barrett promote Orton and Kevin Owens against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in tag-team action for tonight. We then head into a commercial break. When we return, we see the Triple H social media video touting WWE’s YouTube passing 100 million subscribers.

Back inside the arena, Kevin Owens joins Randy Orton in the ring for our first match of the evening. The duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller come out next and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Owens and Theory kick things off for their respective teams.

Owens takes the early offensive lead over Theory. While controlling him in an arm-bar on the mat, “The Prize Fighter” takes some time to yell to Waller on the ring apron, “Nobody likes you!” Waller finally tags in and he and Owens stare each other down. Owens teases a tag to Orton.

Waller doesn’t want that. Owens does it anyways. “The Viper” comes into the ring and stares Waller down. The two lock up and Orton powers Waller into the corner, where he jabs him with a finger in the eye before climbing up on the ropes over him for the ten-punch spot, with the crowd counting as each shot lands.

