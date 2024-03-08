Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW added to WrestleMania weekend

WWE announced that The Undertaker will be having his 1 deadMAN SHOW at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 4 as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Taker’s show joins the many events which are scheduled to take place between Thursday and Monday in Philly as the wrestling world descends upon Philly for WrestleMania 40.

Tickets for this Taker show will go on pre-sale this coming Tuesday, March 12 at 10AM ET and a general public sale will follow the next day, March 13, also at 10AM ET.

No prices have been released.

