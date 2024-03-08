Notes on Smackdown tonight, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and the Lucha Brothers

– While speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, John Cena was asked about possibly wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania 40. While he didn’t necessarily answer that, The Leader of Cenation confirmed that he is free on April 6th, which is Night One of WrestleMania 40.

– Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr) said the following regarding the LBTGQ community.

“If you have any problems with people from the LBTGQ community, if you go to wrestling shows to shout racial puns or insults at wrestlers. If trans people make you feel insecure. We want none of your business or money.”

– Reigning Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley dreams of stepping into the ring for a match vs. CM Punk someday. In fact, that fantasy intergender bout is near the top of Rhea’s own personal wishlist, and it has been since she was a teenager.

– WrestleVotes reports that there will be a Rock Concert next week on WWE Smackdown and that they will announce it tonight.

According to sources, the much-anticipated return of 'The Rock Concert' could light up next week's SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I’m told this idea has been brewing for weeks, with a possible announcement of it tonight on SD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 8, 2024

