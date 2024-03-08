Mike Santana comments on leaving AEW

Mike Santana, who was part of the Proud & Powerful tag team in AEW with his partner Ortiz, is no longer with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling reported that Santana has departed and his profile was also removed from the AEW roster page.

Santana and Ortiz had a very public fallout last year and apart from teaming once for the Stadium Stampede match at All In, the two never wrestled together again and were split up.

Santana’s last match in AEW came in October 2023 when he defeated Ortiz on an episode of Rampage.

He started in AEW in August 2019 with Ortiz and the two never won the AEW Tag Team titles despite the hype that came with their arrival.

