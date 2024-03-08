Mercedes Moné sees a WWE return in her future, Mahal on WWE’s product change under Triple H

– While Mercedes Moné was on Kick Rock Podcast here what she said below about a WWE return.

“I know I’m gonna be back there one day. Okay? So it’s not over.

Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places.”

Sasha Banks / Mercedes on WWE “I know I’m gonna be back there one day so it’s not over.” (Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast)pic.twitter.com/2JvaeoIGHe — Vick (@Vick_8122) March 8, 2024

– During an interview with Gorilla Position, Jinder Mahal commented on how the product has changed under the regime of Paul “Triple H” Levesque…

“Those two promos that I had, one with The Rock and one with Seth Rollins, a lot of that was what I kind of wanted to say and I was giving the freedom of some level which was awesome. You’ve got to trust the performers. We are each individual we bring different things, and let everybody shine, right? It’s an exciting time for WWE, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE performer.”

“I really believe the WWE Universe, our fans, are going to dictate what happens a lot more on our show now. In the past sometimes when WWE was stuck in its ways, this is the direction we are going no matter, however, the crowd is going to react, they’re going to react.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

