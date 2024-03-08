Kevin Kelly reportedly fired by AEW

PWTorch reports Kevin Kelly has been fired by AEW.

Kelly’s posts on social media last weekend against Ian Riccaboni cost him his job. Kelly had accused Riccaboni of “libel” against him after Riccaboni mentioned Kevin Kelly’s support of the “Sound of Freedom” film on a discord server.

Kelly’s performances were also seen as subpar within AEW, “including Tony Khan apparently”, since Tony Schiavone was called to take over the lead play-by-play role a few months into Collision’s run.

