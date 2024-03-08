JR comments on the Vince McMahon allegations

Jim Ross on the allegations against Vince McMahon: “I might be wrong but it’s time to move on to something more positive”

“Lots of change afloat and personally, I’ll be glad when the winds have swept that change on through. I’m tired of it. It’s embarrassing in a lot of ways that it’s happened this way. It’s affected a lot of innocent people. That’s my take on it. I might be wrong but, it’s time to move on. It’s time to move on and cause some rest and peace for some people and it’s time to move on in my opinion, and I just never believed that Vince (McMahon) would allow his company to get this out of control and it has and I feel badly about that because I know how much the WWE meant to him. I’m sure it still does to some degree. So, anyway, it’s time. Let’s go. Let’s move on. Let’s rewind it and cast the hook in the water one more time and see if we can catch something more positive.

Well, it’ll affect it (Vince McMahon’s legacy in wrestling) to some degree but, it won’t be earth-shattering. It won’t be a big seismic, graphic change, because he’s still Vince McMahon and he’s still built this amazing company that many of us in different forms of pro wrestling are still celebrating, and still playing off of. I just think it’s time for all of us to move on and find happier days and build from there. But you’ll never be able to take away from what Vince built and how he’s helped a lot of people. I mean a lot of guys that are making a living in pro wrestling right now can look at it anyway they choose but if they’re being realistic, they look in the mirror and see Vince McMahon staring them right in the face because he was the catalyst that created a lot of this change and the incomes going up and all those things so, I just wish it was over. I just wish we were moved on and all these issues are settled and we have moved on to happier days, because I think that’s what the business and the world needs is happier days and still get that with the old #WWE memories, at least I do. I’m very thankful I had the chance to work there. I’m even more thankful I have a chance to work for Tony Khan now at AEW. So, it’s all good man, it’s all good. We have to build on the positives and that’s what I’m trying to do at my stage of life and my health situation. It’s important for me to build on the positives and that’s what I’m trying to do.

