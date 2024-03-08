Early WWE SmackDown Lineup For Next Week

The lineup is starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show from Dallas, TX., a big return and additional women’s singles bout were made official for next Friday night’s show.

On tap for the March 15, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Memphis, TN. is the long-awaited return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

Additionally, Bayley will go one-on-one against former fellow Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

