3/6/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

As seen during the this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher in his first match under an AEW contract. The show, which followed the 2024 Revolution PPV event, drew 779,000 overall viewers with a 0.27 P18-49 rating.

Here were the quarter hour numbers with the 18-49 numbers in parentheses via Wrestlenomics.com…

Q1: Samoa Joe/Swerve Strickland/Adam Cole promo – 930k (394k)

Q2: Swerve/Joe vs UK, Chris Jericho/Hook backstage, Young Bucks promo – 785k (348k)

Q3: Hook vs. Brian Cage + post match angle, Best Friends backstage – 792k (348k)

Q4: Matt Menard vs. Killswitch + post-match w/Christian + Adam Copeland, KOR backstage, Sting video – 779k (368k)

Q5: Young Bucks/Okada/Eddie Kingston angle, start of Riho/Kris Statlander – 865k (411k)

Q6: Riho/Statlander, Toni promo, Willow promo – 726k (330k)

