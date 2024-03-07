TNA, IMPACT REPORT, 3/7/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. The show is being held in New Orleans.

Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

Ash By Elegance in action

Eric Young speaks

Alan Angels vs. PCO

Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna

The show starts with a highlight package from last week. Mustafa Ali’s feud with Chris Sabin over the X Division title is highlighted. The System is also showcased.

Match 1. Mustafa Ali (X Division Champion) VS Kevin Knight

Ali is mobbed by his security. Knight comes out by himself. The two trade shoulders, dropkicks and side headlocks. Knight seems to be a little quicker. After an exchange of chops, Knight slams and splashes the champ. Ali recovers and locks Knight in a rear chin lock. He follows up with a DDT. Knight battles back and connects with right hands and a no look crossbody off the second rope. The two end up on the top rope. Ali delivers a backstabber off the top. Ali then trash talks Knight. Knight recovers and mounts a comeback. Knight then dives to the floor on the all the security members. The Good Hands come out. Sabin and Kushida come out to even the odds. The fight spills into the ring. Ali DDTs Knight again. He misses a 450 and Knight lands a sky high. Hotch gives Ali the title belt. He lays out Knight with it and gets the pin.

Winner, Mustafa Ali

Ali and The Good Hands take out Knight, Sabin and Kushida further post match. Alex Shelley comes out to make the save.

We get a vignette hyping Tasha Steelz, Zia Brookside and Jordynne Grace 3 way dance for the Knockouts World Championship.

The medical staff are shown working over Kevin Knight backstage. The doctor tells him he can’t compete tomorrow at Sacrifice. Shelley says he will fill in. This sets up an uneasy confrontation between Shelley and Kushida and Sabin. Shelley is not happy his friends haven’t been there for him lately, but he will be there for them.

Match 2. Ash by Elegance VS Angel Blue

This is a squash match. Blue puts up no fight and Ash is showing a very brutal side. She wins with a swanton.

Winner, Ash by Elegance

Steve Maclin cuts promo from a hotel room. He says Nick Nemeth fears him and that is why he isn’t showing up to TNA shows. Just then we get a connection feed issue and someone is breaking in the hotel room. We hear a struggle. Nick then picks up the phone and looks at the camera, before throw it on Maclin, who is laid out on the floor.

Match 3. The Good Hands, Skyler and Hotch VS The Time Splitters, Alex Shelley and Kushida

Kushida and Shelley are still not on the same page. Shelley is mad Kushida threw in the towel when he was in a match with World Champion, Moose. Kushida was trying to save his friend. Shelley didn’t appreciate it. They start the match hot though, and have Hotch and Skyler at bay. Shelley stomps the elbow of Hotch, after Kushida tags him in. Kushida tags in and he continues to work the arm. Hotch pushes Kushida into Shelley. The Hands double Kushida, with Shelley looking annoyed at his partner. Hotch tags in Skyler. Skyler comes in throwing chops. Hotch tags back in and works Kushida’s arm, while taunting Shelley. After several more tags between the Hands, Kushida is in bad shape. Shelley is getting more and more impatient on the apron. Kushida finally delivers a double back handspring back elbow. Shelley tags in hot. He works over both Hands, delivering chops. Skyler manages to sneak behind Shelley and gains control. The double Shelley for a few minutes. Kushida is ready to tag back in and finally does. He hits a Pele and Tanaka punch. Shelley re-enters and they double Skyler. Shelley kicks inadvertently kicks Kushida in the face. Skyler gets a two off a blue thunder bomb. Kushida fight off Hotch. Shelley and Kushida double Skyler. Kushida taps Skyler with a hoverboard.

Winners, The Time Splitters

The win, but argue post match.

Dirty Dango cuts another comedy promo. It was great.

The Good Hands are shown apologizing to Mustafa Ali after their loss. Ali basically fires them and introduces The Grizzled Young Vets as his new team.

Match 4. Masha Slamovich (with Killer Kelly) VS Dani Luna (with Jody Threat)

Luna works the arm to start the match. Dani maintains control for several mins until Kelly gets involved on the outside, allowing Masha to gain control. She locks up Luna in a camel clutch, while raking the eyes.

