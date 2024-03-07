Smackdown notes for tomorrow, AEW title match set for Big Business, more

by Steve Gerweck

– Bobby Lashley vs Karrion Kross is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown

– United States Champion Logan Paul returns for the first time since Elimination Chamber is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown

– Samoa Joe vs Wardlow for the AEW World Title is set for Big Business next week

– Happy 27th Birthday to Tyler Bate

