Smackdown notes for tomorrow, AEW title match set for Big Business, more
– Bobby Lashley vs Karrion Kross is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown
– United States Champion Logan Paul returns for the first time since Elimination Chamber is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown
– Samoa Joe vs Wardlow for the AEW World Title is set for Big Business next week
THIS WEDNESDAY!@tdgarden | Boston, MA#AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork#AEW World Championship
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow!
Winner of the All-Star 8-Man Scramble at #AEWRevolution, @RealWardlow will get his shot at the title against Champ @SamoaJoe! pic.twitter.com/Zf1s7cMTUJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024
– Happy 27th Birthday to Tyler Bate
Happy birthday to the "big strong boi" Tyler Bate! pic.twitter.com/39kGmweFcH
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2024