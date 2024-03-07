Sami Zayn on his Wrestlemania patch, Stratus on Rousey not getting the credit she deserves

– Sami Zayn is set to compete in a gauntlet match on Raw featuring Chad Gable, JD MCDonagh, Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner will challenge Gunther for the IC Title at WrestleMania 40. While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Zayn spoke about this being his path to WrestleMania.

He said: “He laughed in my face, which is okay. Cool. You are cool. You’re a cool guy, that is fine. But it doesn’t matter because at that moment I was like ‘there it is’. My path (to WrestleMania) just walked right by me and it presented itself. That laugh was the universe telling me ‘Here’s the moment, here is your guy, there is your path, that is your WrestleMania ticket right there.”

– During a recent interview with TalkSport, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus threw huge praise at former WWE star Ronda Rousey. Stratus believes that Rousey doesn’t get enough credit for the run that she had with the company.

She said: “She did such a great job and probably doesn’t get enough credit for what she did,” Stratus said. “To be able to come over to an entirely new industry… it’s not the same. Did she feel like it didn’t translate when she did her wrestling? Absolutely it did, she had stellar matches with stellar athletes and had her own style. She brought over the fan base and brought so much to our product, it was great.”

