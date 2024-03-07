Revised lineup for AEW Collision
Tony Khan, President of AEW, has unveiled a fresh matchup for this Saturday’s Collision event, scheduled to be recorded this evening: Mistico will face Angelico.
This Saturday 3/9
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT
Mistico vs Angelico
One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024
The revised lineup for the event now includes:
– Trios Match: Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks
– Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
– Chris Jericho faces off against CMLL’s Titan
– Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
– The inaugural Toni Award presented by Toni Storm
– Mistico vs. Angelico
– Mariah May set to compete