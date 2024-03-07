Revised lineup for AEW Collision

Tony Khan, President of AEW, has unveiled a fresh matchup for this Saturday’s Collision event, scheduled to be recorded this evening: Mistico will face Angelico.

This Saturday 3/9

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT Mistico vs Angelico One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024

The revised lineup for the event now includes:

– Trios Match: Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

– Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

– Chris Jericho faces off against CMLL’s Titan

– Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

– The inaugural Toni Award presented by Toni Storm

– Mistico vs. Angelico

– Mariah May set to compete

