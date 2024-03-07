Notes on Okada, Nakamura, new NXT Stand & Deliver match, more
– WWE has announced Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.
– Fightful reports Kazuchika Okada will be on a full-time AEW deal and is planning to relocate to the United States.
– Just announced…
TNA Wrestling Returns To Albany, New York: #UNDERSIEGE Airs Live, Followed By An Action-Packed #TNAiMPACT Show The Next Night..
TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH AT 10AM ET/1PM PT
Read more: https://t.co/5b6bU32DaY pic.twitter.com/erQllMLc5e
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2024
‘ Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest and so much more.
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 8, 2024