Notes on Okada, Nakamura, new NXT Stand & Deliver match, more

Mar 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Fightful reports Kazuchika Okada will be on a full-time AEW deal and is planning to relocate to the United States.

– Just announced…

Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest and so much more.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Linda Kay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal