Notes on Okada, Nakamura, new NXT Stand & Deliver match, more

– WWE has announced Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Fightful reports Kazuchika Okada will be on a full-time AEW deal and is planning to relocate to the United States.

– Just announced…

TNA Wrestling Returns To Albany, New York: #UNDERSIEGE Airs Live, Followed By An Action-Packed #TNAiMPACT Show The Next Night.. TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH AT 10AM ET/1PM PT Read more: https://t.co/5b6bU32DaY pic.twitter.com/erQllMLc5e — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2024

‘ Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest and so much more.

— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 8, 2024

