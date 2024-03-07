Mercedes Moné why she walked out of WWE back in 2022

Mercedes Moné (AKA Sasha Banks) speaks out on why she walked out of WWE back in 2022 & Says She found a Home for wrestling …

“Something told me I needed to do this & stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in #WWE has been my whole life, hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life but it’s the most proudest, it’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of — & more. That moment changed my whole life for the better.

I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were. I just know that everybody acted like they were in the room, or work there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what said…but all I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held up high & I can’t say nothing but amazing things to WWE, so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me, the dreams they gave me.”

“I finally think I’ve found a home in a wrestling place.”

— Mercedes Moné

(Interview w/The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast)

