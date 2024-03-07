Lex Luger and DDP say they got permission from WWE to attend Revolution

Speaking during Busted Open Radio, both Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page confirmed that they got permission from WWE to attend Revolution for Sting’s last match.

Luger and DDP, both of who are under WWE Legends deals, said that WWE allowed them to show up and sit wherever they want as long as they are not interviewed or shown on camera, sort of debunking Kevin Nash’s statement that he was denied permission to show up. Nash later reworded what he said, noting that he didn’t want to be shown on camera with an “all elite” graphic.

“They got out us out there so we could kind of soak in the atmosphere,” Luger said before DDP added that it was all off-camera and they didn’t want to be shown on TV.

“WWE is classy. They said you can go and everything just don’t be on camera, interviewed or be part of the match,” Luger added.

Both legends are close friends with Sting, especially Lex Luger who shares a long history with The Icon in both NWA and WCW.

