Darby Allin on his Mount Everest climb, live gate for Sting’s retirement show

– According to PWinsider, AEW Revolution, featuring Sting’s retirement match, drew 16,118 fans to the Greensboro Coliseum, generating more than $1 million in gross ticket sales with the average ticket price being $55.

The report also noted:

The novelty of Sting’s final match, producing about $349,000 in gross sales. Most everything on the retail end sold out. For the arena, the numbers are on the high end for a family show and more in line with a concert.

The numbers were provided by Scott Johnson, the Coliseum’s deputy director.

– Darby Allin (via The Athletic) on climbing Mount Everest: “If I die there, I’m at peace. I’ve lived more in the last two years than people do in a lifetime.”

Why he chose to be homeless:

“I chose to be homeless because I wanted to kill all the comfort zones I had and start risking my life. I’ve just been pushing it ever since. I saw a lot of young guys. They wake up, they sit on the couch, and they watch cat compilations on YouTube. They have that comfort zone. Before you know it, it’s already 5 in the afternoon.

When you’re homeless, you have no choice but to wake up and start grinding. It taught me the work ethic of not being comfortable; the biggest times you grow in life are when you’re uncomfortable.”

